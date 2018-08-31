2019 polls: Don’t award printing contract to foreign firms, NUPPPPROW urges INEC

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS — THE National Union of Printing Publishing and Paper Products Workers, NUPPPPROW, yesterday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to jettison any attempt to award the printing of 2019 election materials to foreigners.

National President of NUPPPPROW, Mr. John Ushie said this at the ongoing 3-day Nigeria International Print Expo 2018 organized by DCS Integrated Media Limited in Lagos.

Ushie said: “Giving such a contract to foreigners as it was done in the past will be jeopardizing the mandate of building local capacity and creating jobs.”

Speaking on the theme: ‘Print Business: Innovation and profitability,’ Ushie lamented that “90 percent of government printing jobs are taken abroad. The reason is that of wrong government policy that makes printing abroad cheaper than in Nigeria.

“Most of the consumables required to printing are imported, now the printer will pay duty for imported consumables, meanwhile any job printed abroad like books are brought into the country without duty.

Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, who was represented by the Deputy General Manager, SME, South, Mr. Ayo Bajomo said: “At BOI we have about N20 billion available for light manufacturing companies of which printing industry fall within the category. To access below N10 million required no collateral, all you need is a guarantor. We have set up a different loan package to help galvanise and revitalize Nigeria economy.”