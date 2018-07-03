Don tasks NASS on passage of right to food bill

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS — Founder, Farm and Infrastructure Foundation, FIF, Professor Gbolagade Ayoola, has called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the “Right to food bill” to enable over 60 % of Nigerians who go to bed hungry have access to food.

At a media parley organised by FIF in partnership with Lagos chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ and The Rural Environment Initiative, TREE, Prof Ayoola said the bill, which his foundation initiated and first presented in 2008 to National Assembly on Constitution Reform, if passed, would correct the notions that food was merely a basic need.

According to him, the bill when passed, would also avert the looming danger of having more than half of the population wallowed in poverty, malnutrition and gross underdevelopment.

He said “The bill advocates among other things for food security which entails not only the availability, accessibility and affordability of food for human beings to eat today, but also in terms of the absence of fear of unavailability, inaccessibility and unaffordability of food to eat tomorrow, to be topmost on the development agenda of the nation.

“Again, while our philosophical proposition is to change our mindset that food is just a mere human need but a fundamental human right ; our joint goal is generally to bring the issue of right to food to the front burner of policy and law making in this country.”