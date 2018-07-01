Custodian introduces ‘Max’ chatbox

CUSTODIAN Investment Plc has introduced an interactive digital platform called ‘Max’. According to the company, ‘Max’ which is Nigeria’s first insurance ChatBox is aimed at making the purchase of insurance policies and processing of claims easier for customers.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Technology Officer, Custodian And Allied Plc, Esomchi Nwofor, said the platform will enable the insuring public interact and buy the company’s products anywhere they are without hassle. According to him, Nigerians can now purchase insurance policies and process claims 24/7 through their smart phones, laptops and mobile devices.

He said that the device which is deployed on the firm’s Website and Facebook will help bridge communication gap, as the insuring public can interact and obtain information via the device 24 hours. The public can start and conclude their insurance purchases through the platform and also report claims in the comfort of their homes. He added that with Max, the insuring public can purchase majority of Custodian’s products and services, even as he urged the public to leverage the platform to procure products that would help them mitigate their risks.