Breaking: Kwankwaso, other nPDP members allegedly dump APC

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and some other notable members of the new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, may have dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, reports making the rounds claim.

Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Spikin who took to her Facebook page to hint corroboration of the reports said of a brilliant political move that is about to take place in the country.

According to her, “Keep a date. Today at 2pm, you will witness the most brilliant political move of our time; Well-done all.”

Many of Kwankwaso’s supporters have equally taken to the social media to announce that their leader will officially announce his defection Wednesday afternoon.

Muazu Magaji who was hi Senior Special Assistant on Projects while he was still the Governor of the state took the lead to announce that his former boss had dumped the APC.

According to him, “Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps APC.”

“There is massive jubilation across Kano and the rest of Nigeria as the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso dumps APC, reveals to PDP, other parties how to dislodge Buhari from the Villa in 2019.”

Details soon…