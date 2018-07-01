Ihedioha leads survey for Imo guber poll

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—FORMER Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha was tipped in rating among aspirants jostling to be governor of Imo State in terms of electability prospect.

This is according to the survey released yesterday to newsmen in Owerri, by the Director of Opinion Research and Communications Incorporated, Mr. Chuks Osuji.

Also in the survey, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume came second in the electability prospect category.

In the performance perception category, Ihedioha also came tops, followed by the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere. The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of ABC Transport, Frank Nneji emerged third in the ranking.

The report read: “According to a survey conducted by Opinion Research and Communications Incorporated, a consortium of public relations consultants, communication, management and public education professionals, led by the renown public opinion and research analyst, Dr. Chuks Osuji; in the area of name recognition of the aspirants, those interviewed through random questions embedded in questionnaires showed preference for Ihedioha.

“Ihedioha soared above other governorship aspirants in this category, closely trailed by former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim; Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Chief Okey Ezeh.

“Others in that order are Ike C. Ibe; Imo State Deputy Governor,Prince Eze Madumere; Hon Uche Onyeagocha and Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in- law, Chief Uche Nwosu.

“In the area of “electability prospect,” Ihedioha maintains a good lead. Again, Senator Araraume followed suit in this category, closely followed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Uche Nwosu, Prof Jude Njoku and Steve Nwoga.

“In the category of “Performance Perception” of the aspirants, the survey rated Emeka Ihedioha above Eze Madumere, Frank Nneji, Ikedi Ohakim, Uche Nwosu, Steve Nwoga, Uche Onyeagocha,Okey Ezeh and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.”

On how it arrived at the results, the report stated: “We carefully chose 15 LGAs to be surveyed based on empirical and operational necessity. Ordinary, since we have only 27 LGAs, we should have chosen at least 1/3 of the number which we believed would give adequate representation.

“But due to some obvious political necessities, we chose 15 LGAs which are more than half of the number of the LGAs. We did this in order to ensure adequate representation.

“For some reasons, Owerri zone has more governorship aspirants and it has 9 LGAs.We chose 6. For elastic accommodation, we chose 3 in Okigwe zone out 6 local governments. We also chose 6 out 12 local governments in Orlu zone.”