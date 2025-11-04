Poll projects 85% voter turnout in Anambra Guber Election

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: An applied research and technology development institute, the African Development Institute of Research Methodology ADIRM has projected an impressive 85 percent voter turnout in this Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting the report of a pre-election opinion poll conducted across the 21 local government of the state, a Director at ADIRM, Dr Temitope Olufunmi Atoyebi, described the forthcoming election as one of the most politically charged and participatory in Anambra’s history,

She described the poll as “a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment of voter perceptions and likely outcomes ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”

Atoyebi said the ADIRM findings portray a politically conscious electorate ready to exercise its civic duty, adding that over 91 percent of respondents confirmed they are registered voters, while 85 percent expressed a firm intention to vote – an indicator of “growing trust in democratic participation within Anambra State.”

“Demographically, the 26–35 age group — representing 29 percent of respondents — remains the most politically active, while 85 percent of voters possess at least secondary education, underscoring the state’s reputation for informed and analytical voting. Gender participation was nearly balanced, with males at 54 percent and females at 46 percent”, she said.

The report also projected a sweeping victory for Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, with the incumbent securing an emphatic 85.7 percent “Yes” votes from respondents across all 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

She said; “Our findings reveal a clear and decisive preference among voters for the incumbent Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Governor Soludo is projected to win all 21 LGAs with 85.7% of total votes cast, while candidates of the APC and Labour Party are expected to secure approximately 7.6% and 5.0% respectively.”

“The survey, conducted between October 1 and 31, 2025, involved a scientifically selected sample of 73,500 respondents — 3,500 from each local government — representing diverse demographic, educational, and occupational categories. With a margin of error of ±2%, the poll is among the most extensive pre-election studies ever conducted in the state.

“Across the state, respondents highlighted road rehabilitation, urban renewal, youth empowerment, and education access as reasons for their preference, while 75 percent of participants rated the current administration’s performance as Excellent or Good.

“The report further noted that APGA’s campaign machinery has been the most visible and consistent, with a mean visibility score of 4.6 out of 5, driven by grassroots mobilization, town-hall engagements, and community radio outreach. Door-to-door mobilization emerged as the single most effective campaign strategy (29%), outpacing social media and elite endorsements”.