Uzoho: I’m following Enyeama’s footsteps

Super Eagles number one keeper Francis Uzoho has said that his aim at the World Cup is to stop shots like Vincent Enyeama did during the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Uzoho unexpectedly became coach Gernot Rohr first choice after Carl Ikeme took ill and Enyeama ruled out of the due to loss of form.

“My biggest hero for Nigeria remains Vincent Enyeama [the country’s most capped player with 101 appearances] and I always admire him.

“To think I was watching him at the last World Cup in Brazil, making that incredible save against Bosnia, to now getting a chance to follow in his footsteps is unbelievable.”

The 19-year-old made his Super Eagles debut against Argentina in November and has since been elevated to first choice keeper ahead of the World Cup.

Rohr said he was banking on the young keeper to hold his ground at the tournament.

‘’I could rely on him, but if I really can, you have to see,’’ Rohr told the German Press Agency, and admitted that the inexperienced Uzoho will be under a lot of pressure.