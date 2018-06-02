Union Bank gets international quality Management Systems Certification

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (Union Bank) has announced its attainment of the ISO 90012015 certification by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), having successfully fulfilled all the stringent requirements for this internationally recognised Quality Management Standard (QMS).



The certificate was presented to the Management of Union Bank by Engr. (Mrs) Oluremi Ayeni, Director of Management System Certification who represented the Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Abloma at a ceremony which held recently at the Bank’s Stallion Plaza Head Office in Laos.

Commenting on the certification, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, acknowledged the hard work, focus and dedication of the Union Bank team.

While commending Union Bank for being one of the first players in the banking sector to have attained this certification, Engr. (Mrs) Ayeni speaking on behalf of the DG of SON, said:

“Union Bank’s focus on service delivery will definitely improve and strengthen its competitive edge, I commend the Bank for attaining this certification milestone which indicates quality products and service delivery, and encourage other businesses to take the same step.”