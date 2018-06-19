Tribute to a promise keeper with passion for his people

By Freeborn Eghagha

Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (JP) MNIM, my mentor and boss of all bosses is a year older today.

Oborevwori is certainly a man of destiny. He is highly disciplined, frank, sincere and out spoken at all times and places. A man who does not say a thing and do another.

During the 2015 electioneering period, he promised to empower his constituents and develop his constituency. His massive empowerment program of May 4th, 2018, is a clear testimony, that he is a promise keeper and a man with unquenchable passion for the well-being of his people.

His benevolence to the people, predates his political ambition. He has impacted the lives of many and changed the fortune of others within his constituency and across the state.

The Speaker is a man of exceptional courage and a splendid heart, who firmly believes in equiping people for self sustainance rather than mere handouts.

He has undiluted taste and crave for excellence, no wonder he has always succeeded as a family man, community leader, businessman and presently as a politician.

As the Speaker of the most vibrant House of Assembly in Nigeria, he has done extremely well. “ Deltans know say SHERIFF DEY WORK DEMDEY SEE AM! “.

On behalf of my family and I, I wish my inestimable boss, touch bearer, benefactor and mentor, a very happy birthday.

May all your wishes and prayers come true and may our infinite God give you good health and wisdom of Solomon as you continue to lead the people.

Congratulations and Happy birthday sir!

Freeborn .A. Eghagha is the S.A to the Speaker, DTHA.