Sergio Ramos an idiot– Firmino

Roberto Firmino has called Sergio Ramos an “idiot” after his sarcastic response to claims he injured two Liverpool players in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid captain, Ramos was involved in the first-half incident in Kiev last month that saw Mohamed Salah substituted with a shoulder injury.

Firmino responded to Sergio Ramos’ comments about the Champions League final.

Footage after the game showed he caught Loris Karius with an elbow and scans revealed the goalkeeper had been concussed.

But Ramos wasn’t accepting the accusations, saying: “I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because of a drop of my sweat.”

When the Brazilian striker did have a chance to comment, he kept it short and to the point.

“I prefer not to talk about it,” Firmino said, before talking about it.

“It’s OK, [Ramos] is a champion. But I think it’s an idiot thing of him to say.”

But Ramos suggested the criticism of him was down to jealousy after he lifted the Champions League for an unprecedented third season in a row.

He said: “When Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

“I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way.”

Source: UK Sun