Secondus rues Plateau killings

…Says Presidency not prepared for governance

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has condemned Sunday killings in parts of Plateau State, saying the failure to checkmate activities of gunmen by government is a dereliction of duty by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Secondus stated this Monay while receiving members of the Forum of Ex- Principal officers of State Houses of Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP who were at the party’s national secretariat on a courtesy visit.

While assuring them of the party’s readiness to take over power at the centre in 2019, the PDP boss also chided the Buhari administration for what it called its inability to deliver on electioneering promises made during the 2015 general elections.

“Just yesterday, you could see what happened in Plateau State where over 100 people were killed. Where on earth or country can they be killing everyday, and government is doing nothing?” Secondus queried.

He also said that although Nigerians voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to govern them, “But since they took over, there have been one calamity after another. The unemployment rate has reached an unimaginable level; the worst in the history of our country.”

The PDP chair tasked the ruling party to get set for the elections, stressing that less than a year to the polls, officials of the Buhari administration “Are running from pillar to post,” adding that Nigerians would do the needful having seen the difference between the PDP and the APC.

Members of the forum were led to the Wadata Plaza by the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Honourable Friday Itulah.