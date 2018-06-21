Oando marks World Blood Donor Day

Oando Plc has commemorated World Blood Donor Day via a company led blood donation drive which enabled employees donate blood to save lives.

The blood drive was organised in partnership with LifeBank, an e-health company connecting blood banks with hospitals in Nigeria, with the objective of bridging the blood shortage gap in Nigeria.

Speaking on the blood drive, Kayode Boladale, General Manager Operations Integrity, Oando Energy Resources said:”We at Oando are firm believers in being your brother & sister’s keeper. Over 26,000 Nigerian adults and 20,000 children under the age of 5 lose their lives annually due to a shortage of blood and one in four patients admitted in the hospital needs blood.

“These figures are devastating, particularly because the need is for people to give what they already have in abundance. Blood banks in Nigeria are at 10% capacity so we have a mandate to play our part in bridging this gap.”