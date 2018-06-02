Kayode Ajulo’s giant strides

The founder of Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo has been known for his genuine passion towards human right activism since the inception of his career.

With his popularity announcing his steps, only cynics will deny knowledge of his compassionate advocacy as well as his innovations to the law practice. Frontline Niger Delta elder statesman, Chief E. K. Clark, at different times had openly spoke glowingly of this brilliant and intelligent lawyer so much he often submitted his ways are worthy of emulation. It is also on record that the spokesperson to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, Kazeem Afegbua eulogized Ajulo for rendering free services to him during his infamous trial with The Nigeria Police, that declared him wanted following dispensing his professional duties as the mouth piece of the former military ruler.

And most recently, controversial personality, Kemi Olunloyo, in her tweet testified Ajulo provided the one million naira for her when she was detained in prison facility as a result of her alleged libelous moves against a Port Harcourt based man of God, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.

Also, the Ondo state born founder of a non-governmental organization, Egalitarian Mission of Africa, Ajulo, in his usual manner is up to something new that is entirely out of his law practice. Information about this is still sketchy, but the point is that he’s planning to host an investment submit that is expected to revolutionize investment in the Africa.