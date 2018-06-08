Jaguar E-Pace SUV gets most cost-effective engine

By Theodore Opara

Jaguar Land Rover has made the Jaguar E-Pace even more comfortable. New updates for the sporty compact SUV include an Adaptive Dynamics suspension set-up, along with a cost-effective and efficient 147kW petrol engine.

Launched spectacularly with the world’s furthest barrel roll by a production car, E-PACE has already achieved strong sales in a highly competitive segment. It’s now even more appealing and affordable with a raft of new features available.

Adaptive Dynamics offers improved handling response, body control and ride. Adaptive Dynamics uses continuously variable damper technology with a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. This provides greater scope to tune the balance between handling responses and body control. The intelligent set-up delivers faster responses and a dedicated off-road tune.

Adaptive Dynamics monitors vehicle movements every two milliseconds and calculates the required damping force every 10 milliseconds to respond instantly to the driver’s inputs and road surface changes, providing greater control and minimising body roll.

Rough surfaces and off-road conditions are sensed immediately, and the damping adapts accordingly.

Drivers can select Normal and Dynamic settings for the Adaptive Dampers through the Configurable Dynamics menu in the Jaguar Drive Control system. The Normal mode focuses on comfort while the Dynamic setting is calibrated to provide increased body control and road holding, enhancing driver confidence behind the wheel.

E-PACE is now available with Jaguar Land Rover’s clean and efficient 147kW 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo-charged Ingenium petrol engine for the first time. The 147kW model completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.2 seconds, delivering fuel economy of 8.2 l/100km and CO2 emissions of 186 g/km.

The new engine features the same collection of advanced technologies found across the rest of the Ingenium engine family. This includes a twin scroll turbocharger, Continuously Variable Valve Lift and variable cam timing which work to enhance power and efficiency as well as drivability.

The 147kW E-PACE is scheduled for launch in October and is available to order now from respective sub-Sahara Africa Jaguar Land Rover distributors.