Troops arrest terrorist kingpin in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

KADUNA: Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have arrested a suspected terrorist kingpin, intercepted an ammunition courier with 300 rounds of ammunition and apprehended a suspected terrorist logistics supplier in separate operations in Kaduna State.

The Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Danja said troops of Sector 1 conducted a clearance operation in the early hours of September 9, 2026, at Dabar Dabo, described as a suspected terrorist hideout in Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation led to the arrest of the suspected terrorist kingpin and two other members of his group.

According to him, the suspects are currently in military custody for further investigation.

He added that troops, acting on intelligence on the movement of terrorist ammunition, arrested a 50-year-old woman in Igabi Local Government Area on the same day.

The suspect was allegedly found with 300 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag.

Danja said preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had travelled from Zamfara State to Lafia, where she allegedly received the ammunition for onward delivery to terrorists in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

He said the suspect and the recovered ammunition were in military custody for further investigation.

Later the same day, troops of Sector 1, in collaboration with a community vigilante group, also apprehended a suspected terrorist logistics supplier in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

Danja said four communication devices suspected to have been used by terrorists were recovered during a search of the suspect.

He said the suspect and the recovered items were also in military custody for further investigation.

Danja described the operations as part of efforts by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to disrupt terrorist networks, restrict the movement of arms, ammunition and logistics, and deny criminal elements freedom of action within the Joint Operations Area.

He appreciated members of the public for their support and urged them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.