By Theodore Opara

JAGUAR Land Rover representatives in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors, is set to unveil the all new Jaguar F-Pace into the Nigeria market. Information available to Vanguard has it that the new F-Pace will be available in Nigeria showrooms from next month with five years or 100,808km Jaguar care plan warranty.

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR is now faster, more dynamic and more refined than ever. The pinnacle of the performance SUV range is elevated to another level thanks to the latest enhancements by the Jaguar SV team.

The updates are delivered by a combination of new hardware and the move to Jaguar’s advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture – dubbed EVA 2.0 – and include motorsport-inspired design details, a luxurious and performance-focused interior and the latest connected convenience technologies.

The new F-PACE SVR is available exclusively with Jaguar’s 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged petrol engine, which produces 405kW and 700Nm torque – an increase of 20Nm. This uplift in torque delivers enhanced performance, with the F-PACE SVR capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds, three-tenths faster than before, and a top speed of 286km/h.

The powertrain now features the same torque converter used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 super sedan, to withstand the higher loads produced.

As well as the improved torque and acceleration, CO2 emissions are reduced from 281g/km to 275g/km with fuel economy now down to 12.2l/100km*.

The transmission and dynamics systems have also benefitted from incremental tweaks. The uprated Dynamic mode features unique tuning, delivering a focused and honed driving experience.

A new Dynamic Launch feature also uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes, contributing to the SVR’s sharper acceleration from a standstill. At the same time, F-PACE SVR is now more comfortable and enjoyable to drive at a relaxed pace, without compromising its high-speed dynamics, further underlining the new model’s duality of purpose.

The steering system is enhanced with a new electronic power-assistance system delivering greater immediacy, providing a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver. Modified tuning of the adaptive damping provides a more refined ride at low speeds, which is further improved by revised chassis bushes.

Drivers also benefit from improved brake feel in the new F-PACE SVR. The 395mm (front) and 396mm (rear) two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal. This tuning is specific to the SVR performance flagship, while the brake system uses a new electric booster system. The improved cooling and aerodynamics of the vehicle also improve the performance of the brakes, giving the driver even greater confidence.

The 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged petrol engine is paired with Jaguar’s ultra-responsive, smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission which delivers rapid gearshifts for effortless performance, while adapting the way power is delivered to suit the driving situations.

Jaguar’s All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is fitted as standard. Adaptive Dynamics suspension technology ensures a precise, dynamic set-up coupled with a supple ride, while Configurable Dynamics provides enhanced driver appeal by enabling the driver to set up the vehicle to suit their personal preferences. A stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode.

The design of the new F-PACE SVR is inspired by SV’s motorsport experience, with enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling. The changes deliver superior aerodynamic performance including 35 per cent reduction in aerodynamic lift, while drag is cut from 0.37Cd to 0.36Cd. As well as the performance enhancements, these elements also provide a more purposeful aesthetic.

The interior of the new F-PACE SVR is comprehensively redesigned, with materials enhanced to heighten the dynamic character of the revised cabin and its controls.

Seat and door inserts are finished in Alcantara, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather. The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option.

Optional slimline semi-aniline leather sports seats with heritage logo-inspired diamond embroidery across the front shoulder section, feature a unique perforation across the backrest, while the same pattern is used on the leather on the seatbacks. An embossed SVR logo on the headrests adds a final flourish.

Jaguar’s new Drive Selector has a more performance-focused feel for the F-PACE SVR, finished in dimpled leather with heritage logo-inspired detailing and debossed SVR logo. The new SVR split-rim steering wheel is finished with tactile zinc-alloy shift paddles, providing heightened driver engagement when making manual gear changes.

New F-PACE SVR features advanced technologies found in the latest F-PACE, ensuring it is always connected and always up-to-date for enhanced driver convenience. These include intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment, Software-Over-Air capability, optional wireless device charging and the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.