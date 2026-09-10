Gombe Police rescue three kidnap victims

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE: The Gombe State Police Command has recorded operational breakthroughs in its fight against kidnapping, banditry and illicit drug trafficking, arresting a suspected kidnapper, rescuing three abducted persons and recovering 2,500 sachets of suspected Tramadol capsules, among other exhibits.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gombe on Thursday.

According to the statement, a joint security clearance operation involving personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, vigilante groups and hunters was conducted on September 8, 2026, around suspected criminal hideouts in Kowagel, Dukku Local Government Area, and parts of Bojude in Kwami Local Government Area.

The operation, which commenced at about 8 a.m., was led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Dukku Division.

During the exercise, the joint security team arrested a suspected kidnapper identified as Manu Alhaji Sani, 30, a resident of Wawa Village in Funakaye Local Government Area.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect allegedly confessed to involvement in several kidnapping operations across Dukku, Kwami and Funakaye Local Government Areas, alongside other members of the alleged syndicate who are currently at large.

Following the arrest, security operatives intensified the search and clearance of surrounding areas, mounting sustained pressure on the fleeing suspects.

The police said the pressure forced members of the group to abandon three abducted victims, who were subsequently rescued by the joint security team.

The rescued victims were identified as Hauwa Alhaji Sani, 44; Aishatu Alhaji Sani, 16; and Umaru Alhaji Sani, 2, all residents of Jonde Village in Dukku Local Government Area.

Items recovered during the operation included a Honda motorcycle with registration number BBB 29 UT and three keypad mobile phones.

The Command said efforts had been intensified to track down the fleeing members of the suspected criminal network and dismantle the group.

Meanwhile, in another operation on the same day, police operatives attached to the Safer Highway Patrol, in collaboration with personnel of Operation Hattara stationed along Liji-Biu Road, intercepted a vehicle allegedly conveying suspected illicit drugs.

Acting on intelligence at about 9 a.m., the operatives intercepted a blue Peugeot 406 with registration number YDB 48 FL and arrested its driver, Mohammed Abdullahi, also known as “Babangida,” 37, of Bomala Quarters, Gombe.

Police said a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 2,500 sachets of 100mg Tramadol capsules.

The suspect and recovered exhibits are in police custody as investigation continues.

The Command commended the security operatives involved in the operations for what it described as effective inter-agency collaboration, vigilance, courage, resilience and swift response to credible intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, reaffirmed the Command’s determination to sustain intelligence-led and proactive operations against kidnapping, banditry, illicit drug trafficking and other criminal activities across the state.

He appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information on suspicious activities to the nearest police formation or through the Command’s emergency contacts.