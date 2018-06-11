INYC decries alleged attempt to annex Itsekiri land in Edo

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, has lamented what it described as deliberate attempt to annex Itsekiri land and resources in Edo State unjustly, saying that the situation was not helping the growth of the Itsekiri in the state.

President of INYC, Oritseweyinmi Agbateyiniro, who disclosed this weekend, in Benin City, Edo State, during the inauguration of the new executive members of Edo State INYC, led by Isaac Omagbaluwaye as Chairman, noted that the Isekiri in the state produce the highest volume of crude oil and gas in the state but regretted that they have not received their fair share of the funds accruing the state from oil and gas.

Noting, however, that the situation had remained due to the inability of the Itsekiri to speak with one voice, Agbateyiniro stressed the need for unity among the Itsekiri in the state, expressing optimism that the inauguration of the new executives of the council will help realise their dreams in Edo State in terms of development of their areas.

According to him, “The Itsekiri in Edo State are the highest producers of crude oil and gas. We are the proverbial golden egg with which the economy of Edo State is run.”