Ikpeazu: The beacon of hope in good governance

When we decided to down tool of over a decade of agitation for good governance and positive change, and opposition to bad governance, stealing and drifts in statecraft, so as to give vent to an emerging development-oriented phenomenon in our Gods own State, Abia, many did not believe us. Our reasons for so doing can be seen and felt.

In the last three years, characterized mainly by world-wide economic recession, pausity of funds, learning currves espected of a young governor, Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has consistently maintained a steady hand in governance with great commitment and panache to the admiration of many.

That he enjoys overwhelming support from across the State speaks to his spirit of doggedness, equity, inclusiveness, fairness and justice. He has shown to have the gravitas, pressence of mind and understanding of the issues at stake, although limited by several imbalances and defficiencies plaguing our dear nation, requiring redress and restructuring.

The vibes across our State point to the fact that the performances of the Governor point to a glimering light at the end of the tunnel – and we shall get there.

It is therefore trite to state that his’ is a generational statement anchored on truth, commitment to service, positive change, faith in God, and trust in mankind which only sustainability can enable and perfect. Being a man committed to service delivery, humble, has listening ears, and the fear of God, I have no doubt in my mind that his uniterupted tenure of Eight (8) years, would change the narrative of performance efficiency in the State.

It is in the light of the above that all well meaning Abian have decided in unison to collectively watch the moon from the same arena and not from our respective cocoons so as to give the required push, punch and pressure capable of breaking walls, racial, economic and political barriers, and engender growth and efficient service delivery for our people.

May I, therefore wish the Governor and the great people of Abia State well as we mark this Democracy Day, on this 29th day of the lord, 2018, which coincides with his third year in office.

I see light at the end of the tunnel, and even greater light in the years ahead; Happy Democracy Day !

By Reagan Ufomba, Umuahia

-Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba is the 2011 Governorship Candidate of APGA in Abia State