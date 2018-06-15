Ijaw group laments killings in N’Delta

By Emma Amaize

IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, an Ijaw rights group in Delta State, weekend, said the Nigeria Army constituted the biggest danger to survival of Ijaw people in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement by the spokesperson, Daniel Ezekiel, condemning the recent killings by soldiers at Oluasiri community, Nembe, Bayelsa state, the group called on the Federal Government and military authorities to stop the senseless and provocative killings in the Niger Delta.

Last Thursday, a mother, her six- month -old baby and two others were reportedly killed by security agents who stormed the community in search of militants.

IPDI asserted: “It is our strong warning that the military should stop such senseless killings in Niger Delta. Enough of these unlawful killings in our land, it is no longer acceptable. If this barbaric killing continues, the people will be forced to respond negatively in self-defence, as the military poses a great threat to the survival of Ijaw people in Niger Delta region,” IPDI said.

Its words: “We are perturbed over the incessant military killings in Bayelsa state. The recent killing of children and a mother, who just gave birth in Oluasiri, Nembe, Bayelsa state, is shameful. We want erring military operatives to be brought to book. As a responsible military, they are expected to always avoid collateral damage when carrying out national assignments.