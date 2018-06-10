Ighalo: Every player dreams of winning the W/Cup

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has stated the ambition of the national team is to win the world cup starting on June 14.

The Super Eagles will open their account with a group D game against Croatia on June 16, and according to Ighalo, it is the dream of every player to win the trophy and the Super Eagles are not left out.

“I used to play in the youth World Cup, but [this is my first time] participating in the actual World Cup…winning the cup is every player’s ultimate goal, including mine,” Ighalo told Xinhuanet.

First, Nigeria have to navigate their way past Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D, and aim to break their Round-of-16 barrier for the Changchun Yatai marksman to have a chance at glory in Russia.