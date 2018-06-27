Why we fought — Ogboru, Otega

*How the melee played out

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Who was at the war front

Delta no de carry last, and so, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC demonstrated last weekend when they seized the opportunity of the party’s national convention to bring the banner of the state to the fore. But alas, it was for unenviable purposes.

The much-reported clash between the Olorogun Otega Emerhor led faction of the party and the Chief Great Ogboru/Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction at the convention ground on Saturday was, however, not the first clash between the two sides that day. Earlier in the morning, at least five party members were brutalised at the accreditation centre about one kilometre away from the convention ground when security men intervened to separate the two sides aiming for control of the structures of the party.

A senior presidency official was among those reported to have been injured during that first battle that also caused the hospitalisation of at least one official of the Warri South Local Government Area of the party in the state.

Remarkably, following that brawl, the Ogboru led group took position in the state’s pavilion. The Otega group was, however, locked out until about 2.30 p.m. that Saturday when reportedly through the influence of the then national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun members of the group got accreditation to enter the convention ground.

By happenstance, the first pavilion on the right of the entry gate at the Head of Service side of the Eagle Square was not allocated to any group. So members of the faction gathered with other non-delegates who were sitting there. Members of the faction who were kitted in a blue uniform then called on others as they arrived to gather at the pavilion. In no time, they constituted more than 80% of the people seated in that pavilion.

Around 3.10 p.m. rice in takeaway packs and water were passed round to the party members. About twenty minutes later after they had allowed the food to sink in, a leader of the group with fez cap signalled on the party members to follow him and proceeded to the SGF side of the Eagle Square to take what they claimed was their rightful seats.

It was, however, as they proceeded that President Muhammadu Buhari was called to deliver his address to the convention.

The clash was bloody, some women were visibly undressed, and chairs destroyed as the two delegations exchanged missiles. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara were secreted away as the fight ensued.

Leaders of the two delegations, Otega and Ogboru in the following interviews give their perspectives on what happened.