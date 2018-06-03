FIFA World Cup: Rohr picks final 23, drops Aina, Agu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has selected the 23 players who will represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup starting on June 14.

The squad is made up of 3 goalkeepers; 8 defenders; 6 midfielders and 6 attackers.

A total of 30 players were invited to open camp for preparations for the World Cup but the list was reduced to 26 after the friendly against DR Congo- Junior Lokosa, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Dele Ajiboye making way.

The list was further trimmed to 23 with Ola Aina and Mikel Agu put on standby after the friendly against England on Saturday at Wembley where the Eagles fell 2-1. Moses Simon’s hopes of making it to the finals received a blow after a final scan revealed that the attacker will not recover in time to feature at the World Cup.

The selected 23 will hope to do better than their predecessors by first making it out of a group consisting of Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

THE FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Francis Uzoho

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

DEFENDERS

William Ekong

Leon Balogun

Kenneth Omeruo

Tyronne Ebuehi

Shehu Abdullahi

Elderson Echiejile

Brian Idowu

Chidozie Awaziem

MIDFIELDERS

MIikel Obi

Ogenyi Onazi

Joel Obi

Wilfred Ndidi

John Ogu

Oghenekaro Etebo

FORWARDS

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Simeon Nwankwo