FIFA World Cup: Rohr picks final 23, drops Aina, Agu

By Emmanuel Okogba
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has selected the 23 players who will represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup starting on June 14.
The squad is made up of 3 goalkeepers; 8 defenders; 6 midfielders and 6 attackers.
READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – NIGERIA
A total of 30 players were invited to open camp for preparations for the World Cup but the list was reduced to 26 after the friendly against DR Congo- Junior Lokosa, Uche Agbo, Stephen Eze and Dele Ajiboye making way.
The list was further trimmed to 23 with Ola Aina and Mikel Agu put on standby after the friendly against England on Saturday at Wembley where the Eagles fell 2-1. Moses Simon’s hopes of making it to the finals received a blow after a final scan revealed that the attacker will not recover in time to feature at the World Cup.
The selected 23 will hope to do better than their predecessors by first making it out of a group consisting of Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.
THE FULL SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Francis Uzoho
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Daniel Akpeyi
DEFENDERS
William Ekong
Leon Balogun
Kenneth Omeruo
Tyronne Ebuehi
Shehu Abdullahi
Elderson Echiejile
Brian Idowu
Chidozie Awaziem
MIDFIELDERS
MIikel Obi
Ogenyi Onazi
Joel Obi
Wilfred Ndidi
John Ogu
Oghenekaro Etebo
FORWARDS
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Victor Moses
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Simeon Nwankwo