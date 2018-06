FIFA World Cup (4 Days to go) : Team Profile – POLAND

Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping European Group E in their final game.

FIFA Ranking: 8

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 17

First stage appearances: 7

Semi final appearances: 2

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1938

Last World Cup: 2006

Best outing: 3rd place (1974, 1982)

Key Player: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

MATCHES

June 19: POLAND vs SENEGAL

June 24: POLAND vs COLOMBIA

June 28: JAPAN vs POLAND

WORLD CUP SQUAD

With 16 goals in ten appearances, the Poland captain was the top scorer in Europe’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Lewandowski, hailed as “the best striker in the world” by coach Adam Nawalka, also

became his country’s all-time leading scorer during the preliminary campaign.

Goalkeepers (3): Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town/ENG), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea/ENG), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA)

Defenders (7): Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Thiago Cionek (SPAL/ITA), Kamil Glik (Monaco/FRA), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders (9): Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg/GER), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL), Kamil Grosicki (Hull/ENG), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria/ITA), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards (4): Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/GER), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli/ITA), Lukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht/BEL)

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): SENEGAL