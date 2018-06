FIFA World Cup (1 Day to go) : Team Profile – JAPAN

Japan reached Russia 2018 after their 2-0 win against Australia on 31 August 2017, which sealed progression from Asia’s Group B.

FIFA Ranking: 61

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 5

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1998

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Round of 16 (2002, 2010)

KEY PLAYER: KEISUKE HONDA

Now at Mexican club Pachuca, Honda remains Japan’s talisman and chief attacking threat despite disappointing in three years with Milan. His flair, technical skill and set-piece prowess will all be key weapons, and Nishino will be hoping his bleach blond playmaker can re-kindle the dazzling link-up play he has exhibited with Kagawa in the past.

MATCHES

June 19: COLOMBIA vs JAPAN

June 24: JAPAN vs SENEGAL

June 28: JAPAN vs POLAND

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda.

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami, Gaku Shibasaki, Ryota Oshima.

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto.