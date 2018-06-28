FIFA strips Maradona off ambassador role

Football legend Maradona has been removed as ambassador for FIFA and will no longer be paid over his poor conduct during the Argentina and Nigeria match.

Maradona had celebrated Argentine’s second goal by raising his middle finger at fans who were trolling him when the score was at 1-1 draw.

FIFA had considered his behaviour embarrasing and hence will no longer be entitle to the fee he do receive from the world soccer governing body for bringing the spotlight to any world cup match he witnessed live.

He had also been urged to be of good behaviour in the remaining games he’s going to watch at the world cup if he is to avoid a possible stadium ban.

Meanwhile the eccentric Argetnina soccer idol has offered a USD 10,000 reward to identify the source of reports he had died after Argentina’s World Cup 2018 match against Nigeria, his lawyer said on Thursday. The reports, circulated via WhatsApp voice messages from a man with an Argentine accent, said the 57-year-old star had been hospitalized and had died of cardiac arrest. “I gave instructions to make public the decision to offer a reward of 300,000 pesos (around $10,000) to anyone who can provide true and accurate information about the author of the audios,” lawyer Matias Morla told Argentina’s Clarin daily from Russia.