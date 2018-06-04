Ekiadolor College ex-Maths lecturer assassinated in Benin

The Police in Edo State have confirmed the killing of Omoruyi Igbagbon, former lecturer at the College of Education, Ekiadolor, near Benin, by unknown gunmen, weekend.

The deceased, who retired from the institution where he taught Mathematics about eight months ago, was shot on Saturday night in his residence at Adolor College Road, Benin City.

He was reportedly rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, where he later died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of Ugbowo Division got a distress call at about 10.45p.m. on Saturday, that the deceased had been shot by unknown gunmen.

He said: “Operatives of the Command rushed to 21, Adolor College Road residence of the deceased and rushed him to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, where he later died.

“One of the suspected gunmen has been arrested and detained, while investigation has commenced.”