Eagles seek error free clash against Argentina

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr yesterday assured that the Super Eagles would not commit fouls that would gift Argentina and Messi free kicks they would use to score Nigeria in their a game that Rohr has labelled ‘ spectacular’.

Speaking in a Press conference at the St Petersburg Stadium, venue of the match, Rohr said that they were aware of their potentials in turning set pieces to goal.

‘’Most of the games we played, Argentina have scored us with free kicks. But the set pieces are not only peculiar to Africa. Some European teams have equally suffered from it. We’re improving on it’’, Rohr said.

He refused to dwell on reported crisis in the Argentina’s dressing room.

“We don’t listen to chatter,” Rohr told the media.

“We focus on our own game and the things we have to do to win this important game.

“We do not change how we prepare because of what is happening outside. We focus on what we can control.”

Also defender Brian Idowu noted that the Eagles will focus on their game, rather crisis in the Argentina team.

“We cannot think about that. We are professionals, so we have to focus on our own job, work hard, prepare hard and go out on the pitch and play to win,” Idowu said.

He added that he was expecting that fans in St Petersburg to turn up for the Eagles.

“I saw my parents yesterday. Today I’ve met my best friend. So I feel the support that my friends are showing me here and [of] people who live in St. Petersburg. I’m excited. Hopefully, I can give back not only to them but to the Nigerian fans, if I get the chance to play tomorrow I will try to do my best,” Idowu said.