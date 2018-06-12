Countdown (2) FIFA 2018 WC Eagles’ dress code so sexy

THE Super Eagles are truly suited for the World Cup as is evident from their smart, sweet-looking official suits they will be wearing at the World Cup.

The suits were designed by Nigerian designers David Bowler.

They also designed the Eagles suits to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Their designs were also to have been used by the country’s contingent to the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, but were ditched at the last minute.

This is another plus following the craze that the team’s sexy home kits has caused as it went on sale worldwide this month.

They nailed it with their kits, and have delivered the goods yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian clothes, Buba and Sokoto’s.

From head to toe, the Nigerian squad have indulged in their culture and clearly have no intentions of blending in with the crowd other nations looking to upset the odds in Russia.

While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with the football team by placing football’s on the collars of the white and green outfits.