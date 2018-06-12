Buhari in closed door meeting with APC govs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding meeting behind closed-doors with the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors at the First Lady’s Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The meeting started about 9:10pm with the arrival of the President.

Those present at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The governors are the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Others are Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Adamawa State Governor, Jubril Bindow, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Also at the meeting are Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu Atiku, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Gamduje and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Deputy Governor of Lagos, Idiat Adebule.