Buhari assures of more investment in science, technology education

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said Federal Government would invest more in education at all levels, especially in Science, Technology and Vocational Education and Training (STVET).

Buhari, represented by Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, stated this at the 9th Combined Convocation of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

He said that his administration would continue to pursue its objectives until it laid a solid foundation for a viable nation which every Nigerian would be proud of.

The president said that he would continue to work with honesty, integrity and dedication to change the fortunes of the country for the benefit of Nigerians, particularly the less-privileged in urban and rural areas.

He commended the management of the polytechnic and the council headed by Prof. Godwin Sogolo for promoting peaceful atmosphere conducive for teaching and research.

He urged the graduating students and other eminent citizens conferred with fellowship of the institution to support his administration in charting a new course for the nation.

“Together, we can work to reinvent our country and negotiate a better tomorrow for all.

“I urge the good people of the Nasarawa State and all other Nigerians to always support the course of peace and harmony in the country, which is the only viable path of progress and prosperity for our people,” Buhari said.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, had said that government was making all necessary investments in human and material terms, to ensure that Nigeria’s tertiary institutions were ranked among the league of global institutions.

Adamu explained that efforts were being made through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and other sources to upgrade tertiary institutions in academic and infrastructure development.

He commended the Acting Rector of the polytechnic, Malam Abdullahi Alhassan and the Management team for restoring stability, peace and order to the institution.

“I am aware that this polytechnic is a peaceful one. It is to the credit of the acting Rector and the entire polytechnic community that they have been able to arrest the drift and ensure stability in the institution.

“I urge him and his team to redouble efforts at ensuring that the order prevailing on this campus is sustained,” he said.

In his speech, the Rector, Alhassan, commended Buhari for his continued support to take the polytechnic to its present state.

He said “we remain most appreciative and pray that we will continue to get more support through the various interventions of TETFUND.”

Alhassan, however, decried inadequate funding which had slowed down activities in certain key areas of operations, including the procurement of equipment and provision of highly-needed classrooms, laboratories, studios, staff offices among others.

‘While we passionately appeal to the Federal Government to assist the polytechnic in this area, we are equally soliciting from well-meaning individuals, organisations and corporate bodies to assist us, through the Private Public Partnership Policy of the Federal Government.”

Four distinguished Nigerians were conferred with the Fellowship of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa (FFPN).

The recipients were Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, Alhaji Buba Ahmed, former Minister of Sports; Chief Ikechi Emenike, a philanthropist and Sen. Abubakar Sodangi. (NAN)