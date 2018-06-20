Breaking News
APC, PDP trade words on Ekiti employment forms

‎A chieftain of the All Progressives  Congress (APC), Mr  Dayo Adeyeye, has described the employment forms being distributed to unemployed youths  by the Ekiti State Government as a scam.

Adeyeye alleged  in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti  by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Niyi Ojo, that Gov. Ayo Fayose had  been deceiving the people of the state  through such employment schemes.

The APC chieftain claimed that the recent offer of   2000 jobs to youths of the state was a scam that would  further aggravate their conditions.

‎Adeyeye urged  the governor to refrain from  deceiving the youths  by asking them to submit fresh applications  for job openings which he claimed were nonexistent.

“It is obvious that he is only deceiving the people of the state. It is a bad attitude for a state governor to be deceiving the youths of his state who have supported him so much in the past.

” We are talking of Ekiti youths from poor homes  who laboured to pay for forms and registered for this nonexistent jobs  three and a half years ago.

“Now, he wants to repeat the scam again  just few months to the end of his administration and one month before the governorship election  through which he wants to continue to rule the state by proxy.

” The people of Ekiti should wisen up to his antics and refuse to be deceived by the Pharaoh leading them.

” It is a good thing that the teachers and workers have seen through his antics and have decided to ditch him and his team for the opposition.

“The youths of the state  should follow their lead and refuse to be further taken in  by his lies,” he said.

But the  State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples  Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Jackson Adebayo, refuted the allegations  against the  Fayose administration.

He said the employment exercise was not a scam, adding that many youths who had  obtained  the forms had  been praising the governor.

” I am not surprised at  the allegations of  Prince Adeyeye.

” Gov. Fayose will never release employment forms that are not  genuine or fake but Adeyeye is only criticising the state governor because he is a failure.

” I wish to state categorically that as at this morning,  2,000 youths have obtained the forms and they are appreciating Gov‎. Fayose,” he said.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Information Youths and Sports Development, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, said ‎” Adeyeye is only speaking from  both sides of his mouth.”

“ He  is not a democrat and before he defected to APC, he was always supporting all the actions and decisions of Gov. Ayodele Fayose.

” I will only advise Ekiti people to disregard his ‎words and comments,” he added.


