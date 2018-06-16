Air Force fighter jets kill many Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Air Force has said its Air Task Force, ATF, of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Friday,killed many Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.



The Air Force said the aircraft deployed for Operation following intelligence report on presence of the terrorists in some locations in the state, successfully neutralized some terrorists at Parisu and Takwala, both in Borno State.

In a statement by its spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, the service explained that the attack and killing of the terrorists followed the discovery, by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, platforms, of activities of the terrorists in the two locations.

” Consequently, the ATF detailed two NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, armed with rockets and cannons, to interdict the locations, “the statement said.

The statement read further:” Overhead the objective, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the objectives with rockets and cannons.

“At the end of the mission, it was observed that the attack platforms successfully engaged the remnants of the terrorists hibernating within the settlements and consequently neutralized them.

” The NAF will continue to deploy its platforms to conduct intensive ISR missions aimed at discovering the locations of possible remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the entire Northeast.”