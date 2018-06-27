Activist, VC proffer solutions to cultism, exam malpractice

Anti-cultism crusader, Prince Kola Bamigbade, has identified the various strategies through which criminal elements lure students into cult groups in the nation’s institutions of learning.

This is just as the Vice Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo, Professor William Aderounmu, said the greatest threat to the validity and integrity of examinations, the authenticity and reliability of the products of the Nigerian education system is the prevalence of examination malpractices.

Prince Bamigbade and Professor Aderounmu spoke in their papers, entitled Understanding Cultism in Nigerian Institutions of Learning: Its Menace and Antidote, and Examination Malpractice in Nigerian Institutions of Learning: Issues, Implications and Probable Solutions, respectively, at a two-day national re-orientation conference for education stakeholders, in Calabar.

At the forum, which also featured the unveiling of the National Directory of Nigerian Schools, NADONS, by the Foundation for Family Positive Orientation in collaboration with the National Library of Nigeria, as well as presentation of awards to distinguished achievers, Bamigbade explained that cult leaders in school campuses take advantage of the tender age of students and lack of deeper understanding.

He said peer group pressure, sexual pressure and fear, parental foundation and pressure, economic pressure and the ‘self’ element, among others are the various factors which cult leaders also use to manipulate and take advantage of students.

On the threat to the educational system and the dignity of the nation, Professor Aderounmu said the problem of examination malpractice has spread to even the most revered institutions of learning and examination bodies.

He added that examination malpractice is due to funding constraints, poor pre-university educa-tion, peer group pressure, low motivation, inadequate study time, exodus of good quality academics among other factors.