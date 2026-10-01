2027 Election: Usman Turaki, BOOT Party vice presidential candidate

Usman Turaki

Kano-born Usman Mustapha Turaki is the vice presidential candidate of Because Of Our Tomorrow, BOOT, Party. His principal in the 2027 general elections is Sunday Adenuga.

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Turaki studied at the prestigious Kano State Polytechnic and obtained Higher National Diploma in Architectural Technology. He is an accomplished architect with experience of managing successful numerous commercial and residential projects.

Through his community and mosque, Usman has been involved in helping a lot of interfaith members in their domestic housing projects for them to become landlords.

Aged 40, he is married to Zainab Muhammad Mansur, and has two children.

His experience in education, architecture and community made him to join politics as a youth with the burning desire to build houses for many Nigerians.

Vanguard News