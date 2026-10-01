Babangida Umar: The lesser-known name on PDP’s 2027 ticket

On the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket, the contrast is difficult to miss. At the top is Senator Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor; a former senator, professor of history and recognisable political figure from Cross River State.

Read Also: 2027 Presidential Election: Meet Sandy Onor, scholar carrying PDP’s broken burden

Beside him is Alhaji Babangida Umar, a name that has appeared on the ticket with considerably less biographical detail in national political reporting.

That imbalance is itself part of the story.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s August publication of candidates’ particulars placed the PDP ticket in the 2027 presidential field, with Onor as presidential candidate and Umar as his running mate.

The PDP’s own statement identified the vice-presidential candidate as Alhaji Babangida Umar.

What is actually known

Umar was the PDP’s National Vice Chairman, North-East, before being selected as Onor’s running mate. Onor and the party leadership had settled on him after consultations, while the party later publicly named him as the vice-presidential candidate.

Vanguard News