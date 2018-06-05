Aboh tasks ICSAN inductees on professionalism

By Kingsley Adegboye

LAGOS—Chairman of Ecobank, Mr. John Aboh, has urged new inductees of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, to maintain a competitive edge as professionals that desire to make a success out of their careers.

Aboh, who was the guest speaker at the 17th induction ceremony of ICSAN held on the Maintaining a Competitive Edge as a Professional, said: “By being inducted into the Institute, each and every one of you already has a competitive edge.

“This is because ICSAN’s qualifying scheme is unique. No other professional body provides a post-graduate qualification that is as broad-based. Chartered Secretaries and Administrators are trained in business, company law, corporate governance, management, finance, administration and company secretaryship.

“As gatekeepers of corporate governance in Nigeria, our nation’s economy depends on your collective competitive edge.”