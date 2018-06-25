2019: A-Ibom women to buy nomination form for Gov Emmanuel

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—Akwa Ibom women, under the umbrella of Eket Senatorial District Women Forum, ESDWF, weekend, staged a political rally at Onna Township Stadium, Onna Local Government Area of the state, his hometown, where they endorsed Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term in office come 2019.

Speaker after speaker eulogized Governor Emmanuel for effective representation of the district at the Hilltop Mansion, the seat of the state government, even as they pledged to buy the nomination form for his re-election.

Emmanuel on his part promised to establish a cottage industry for women in each of the three federal constituencies of Eket senatorial district (Akwa Ibom South).

The governor who was responding to an appeal by the women forum, assured that the cottage industries would commence operation before the end of this year, as he thanked the women for challenging his government to work harder.

He said: “The women president made an appeal that they want to do something that can generate revenue. I want to promise the women today that I want to see them in my office so that they can tell me the cottage industry they want to be established in their federal constituency.

“I am ready to fulfil my promise as long as you are ready.”