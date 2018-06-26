Over 200 women benefit from free skill acquisition

By Esther Onyegbula

Over two hundred women have benefited from the Lagos edition of the Empower 1000 women in Africa series by Project FX Africa held at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa Secretariat, MKO gardens.

The training session which had several over 200 women in attendance had different sub group like: make up, tie and dye, weavon making, auto gele, sandals making, cake and plastries, event management and others.

The empower 1000 Women project is an initiative set up by Projext FX Africa to empower, encourage and motivate young and middle aged women in Africa.

Considering the important role women play in any nation, the initiative also seek to encourage, empower, and inspire the next generation of young to middle aged women to go after their dreams no matter how big.

According to the convener Rosemary Obi, the roles of women are very important in the development of any nation. Women are nation builders.

The African woman is strong, beautiful, determined, resilient and can do the impossible. Our initiative is to bring all of these qualities out in over 1000 under served women, to help them aim high and reach it.”

“If we can reach 1000 under served women in Africa, and these women influence at least one woman each, then we would have influenced more than 1000. We have found out that when women support one another, a great change takes place in the community and that is the motive behind this initiative.

We will be visiting elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, universities, organizations and corporations of all kinds.

​Our training materials includes the presentation of a docu-film series of the empowered African woman, free business lectures on how to run their businesses and make money from their businesses to mention”, she added.