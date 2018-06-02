2 men in court for allegedly attacking man with cutlass

Lagos – Two men, who allegedly attacked a man with a cutlass and injured him during a fracas, were on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.



The accused, Kehinde Azeez, 21, an auto mechanic and Ariyo Kazeem, 22, whose occupation was not stated, are standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, damage and unlawful assault.

Azeez, resides at No. 15, Olumo St., Aboru, Lagos, while Kazeem’s residential address was not provided.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that the accused committed the offences with others at large on April 8 at Aboru, Lagos.

The prosecutor said a fracas broke out between the duo and the complainant, Mr Joseph Ochonu; and in the process, the accused brought out a cutlass which they used to cut Ochonu’s body.

He added that Ochonu suffered various injuries following the attack.

“In the process, the accused stole a phone valued at N47,000 and two vehicle batteries belonging to Ochonu.

“The accused also damaged a truck’s windscreen – a property of the complainant,’’ Samuel said.

The offences contravened Section 173, 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for assault, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. I. Abina, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said the sureties must provide evidence of two years’ tax clearance as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 13 for further hearing. (NAN)