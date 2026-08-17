NDLEA destroys 4.6 tonnes of suspected cannabis farms in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo Command, has destroyed 4,628.9kg of suspected cannabis in two plantations and arrested 10 suspects in separate operations.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Benin.

Ofoyeju said that the operations were carried out at Ugboku, Igbanke Forest, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, and Oluku and Abuja Quarters in Benin City.

He also said that the operations were conducted as part of the command’s efforts to rid the state of illicit drug activities.

He added that the operations were in line with the operational order of Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, to dislodge illicit drug locations nationwide.

“In a renewed offensive tasking order, the command discovered and successfully destroyed two suspected cannabis farms measuring 1.851591 hectares with an estimated yield of 4,628.9775kg,” Ofoyeju said.

“One suspect, a male aged 40, was arrested in connection with the first farm measuring 0.699792 hectares and had an estimated yield of 1,749.26kg of cannabis.

“The second farm, measuring 1.151889 hectares, had an estimated yield of 2,879.7225kg and was also destroyed.

“Additionally, two bags of processed substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 12.4kg were recovered from the second farm,”he said.

The commander added that the command also carried out a targeted raid at Oluku and Abuja Quarters in the state capital.

He said the operation was aimed at dislodging drug flashpoints and led to the arrest of 10 suspected male drug traffickers with various quantities of illicit substances.

At Oluku, Ofoyeju said, 28 years old male suspect from Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta was arrested with 25.857kg of suspected cannabis and 93g of methamphetamine.

According to him, the suspected was arrested on Aug. 14.

“Nine other suspects were arrested at Abuja Quarters on Aug. 13.”

He disclosed that the suspects were from Nasarawa, Katsina, Kano and Benue states, adding that they were arrested in possession of illicit substances ranging from Loud, cannabis sativa, Swinol and Danabol.

Others, he said, were Tramadol, Diazepam and methamphetamine.

Ofoyeju said all suspects had been taken into custody, while investigations were ongoing in preparation for prosecution.