2 lawyers, developer in court over alleged land scam in Lekki

By Mercy Commander

LAGOS—Two legal practitioners, Ademola Owolabi and Adebayo Akeju, alongside a real estate developer, Alex Ochonogor, were, yesterday arraigned before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square over alleged conspiracy, forgery and willful destruction of property.

The defendants were brought before Justice Serifat Sonaike on a five-count charge filed by the Lagos State Government under suit number LD/23611C/2024.

The charges border on conspiracy to commit forgery, forgery of official documents and unlawful demolition of a residential property in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Representing the state, Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Dr. Babajide Martins, alleged that the defendants conspired to forge an affidavit of loss of document and a demolition notice purportedly issued by the Lagos State Lands Bureau.

These forged documents were allegedly used to falsely claim that a Certificate of Occupancy originally issued to one Hamza Al-Mustapha was missing.

The prosecution further claimed that the defendants forged a memorandum of loss document and willfully demolished a bungalow located at Plot 10, Block 133, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme 1 — a property said to belong to Dr. Obidigwe Eze, a Nigerian living abroad. The offences allegedly occurred in 2015.

According to the state, their actions contravene Sections 411, 361(1), and 350 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Following their pleas, the DPP requested a trial date.

Defence counsel immediately applied for bail for the accused persons.

Counsel to the first defendant, Dr. Abiodun Layonu, SAN, informed the court that a bail application and a further affidavit had been filed on behalf of Owolabi.

He urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, noting that Owolabi is a legal practitioner with no prior criminal record.

For the second defendant, M. Bashua, SAN, submitted that Akeju, a legal practitioner of 34 years, had also filed for bail. He stressed that Akeju has no criminal record and has developed serious health challenges since the commencement of the investigation.

Tony Ejere, representing the third defendant, Ochonogor, acknowledged that his client is not a lawyer but described him as a respectable Nigerian. He urged the court to allow Ochonogor to continue enjoying the administrative bail previously granted by the police, stating that the defendant is prepared to stand trial and will not evade justice.

In a bench ruling, Justice Sonaike granted bail to Owolabi and Akeju on self-recognizance, with the condition that they each deposit “a N5 million bail bond within 14 days; their Call to Bar certificates with the court registrar within the same period and an affidavit of compliance within 21 days.”

The court also granted Ochonogor bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned until October 13, 2025, for trial.