SystemSpecs’ Eze to lead Africa, others tech summit

SystemSpecs’ Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Eze, has been chosen as one of technology scholars and thought leaders to represent eighteen countries in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia at the third Special Interest Group on Human-Computer Interaction (SIGCHI) Across Borders Initiative in Swansea, Wales.



Eze, who would be representing Nigeria, emerged after stiff competition from HCI researchers, educators, post-graduate students, practitioners, consultants and others involved in HCI/UX activities all over the world. With his participation, he would contribute to the strengthening of Computer-Human Interactions and its impacts for Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) deals with the design and use of computer technology, focused on the interfaces between people (users) and computers. Researchers in this field observe the ways this interaction lets humans interact with computers in novel ways.

Currently the Executive Director leading the technology group at SystemSpecs, the owners of Remita; Eze, who holds a doctorate degree from the University of Hull, is in charge of the design, engineering and delivery of the firm’s software products. With about two decades of experience in software architecture, web and mobile technologies, database and enterprise infrastructure management, research and development, IT security, among others; he has distinguished himself by creating technology solutions that impact many individuals and businesses in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

“Human-Computer Interaction is affecting our lives more than many tend to recognise. Beyond computing, it is affecting general human interactions, accessibility and experience,” said Emmanuel Eze. “It is creating leverage for the disadvantaged and expanding the scope of what is possible across different facets. But a lot more can still be achieved.”

For twenty-six years, SystemSpecs has transformed the human capital management and financial services sectors with its solutions that set a new benchmark for excellence in technology, for users and other stakeholders across Africa and the globe. Dr. Eze has been at the forefront of these developments for about two decades.

According to the organisers, SIGCHI is “keen to grow our community of HCI and HCI Across Borders (HCIxB) researchers and practitioners, developing HCI expertise across different parts of the world where it is still only in nascent stages.” The event is part of “SIGCHI’s effort to reach out to HCI students, researchers, and practitioners in places where the field is still in nascent stages.”

So far, two of such gatherings have held in Alexandria, Egypt with the Arab HCI community, and Guatemala City, Guatemala with the Latin American HCI community. The sessions, which are known to be interactive, features roundtable discussions and other exercises that spark conversations about developing and institutionalising HCI in regions at nascent stages of development.