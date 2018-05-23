Will Smith to record World Cup 2018 anthem

Will Smith has teamed up with fellow artists Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi for the official World Cup song for Russia 2018, FIFA has confirmed.

Hollywood actor and rapper Smith, fellow American singer Jam and Kosovar musician Istrefi have collaborated on the song, titled Live It Up.

The three-man line-up will perform at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow before the final on July 15 and the song, produced by American DJ Diplo, will be officially released on Friday.

“As part of another exciting collaboration between FIFA and Sony Music, Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi will perform Live It Up, the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia,” FIFA announced in a statement.

“Fans will have enough time to learn the lyrics as Live It Up will be released on multiple streaming platforms this Friday, May 25. The FIFA World Cup official music video will be available as of June 7.”

Grammy Award-winning actor, songwriter and artist Smith said it had been a privilege to have been involved in the collaboration.

“It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” he said.