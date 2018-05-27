Lagos doctors reject appointment of non-medical practitioner as consultant

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors working for Lagos State Government, yesterday, rejected appointment of a non- medical and dental doctor as consultant in the hospital setting, even as they appealed to authorities of the state to ensure that all healthcare facilities in the state were not closed for doctors to provide care for patients.

At a briefing in Lagos on the platform of Medical Guild, the doctors called for the immediate withdrawal of the circular announcing the appointment.

According to Chairman of the Guild, Dr. Babajide Saheed, such appointment in the hospital setting would lead to anarchy in the health system.

He said: “Such a system will adversely affect patients care, and will prevent delivery of qualitative healthcare to the citizens of Lagos State.

“The Guild is not against any cadre of staff attaining any grade level commensurate with his or her qualifications within the ambient of the public service rule.”

Saheed argued that the appointment of a non-medical/dental doctor to the position of Permanent Secretary in Lagos State Health Service Commission should be in line with the statutes laid down in the state’s Health Sector Reform Law, 2016.