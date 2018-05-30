ICT can revolutionize Nigeria’s education sector

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) can revolutionize the Nigerian education sector, which is currently facing severe challenges, just like it has done to the banking sector if stakeholders in the sector begin to embrace it more.



This was disclosed by the C.E.O. Ynet Interactive, Mr. Chuka Okoye during a free workshop organised for school proprietors, teachers and other stakeholders from both public and private schools within Abuja and environs. The workshop focused on ‘School Automation’ and how such solutions can be used to eliminate the challenges, inefficiencies and inadequacies of the manual management systems used in most educational institutions.

Speaking also at the workshop, the General Manager, Ynet Interactive, Mrs. Uzo Okpaka, said that the aim

of the workshop was to add value to the education sector, on the relevance of ICT, and to equip school owners with the necessary information they need to manage their internal processes.

She said “The workshop will empower schools to make the right decisions in the area of school automation, help them bridge ICT gaps in their schools and help them make critical and informed choices when deploying IT in their schools.” She added that although this is the first edition of the workshop, she was impressed with the response and enthusiasm displayed by participants for the event.

Some of the challenges that can be dealt with through the application include effective planning and management of the institutions, more efficient processing of large volumes of data as well as addressing fraud and other corrupt practices.

One of the participants, Mr. Mohammed Abass, commended the organizers of the event for putting together the workshop, and added that for schools to properly compete and stay relevant, in the 21st Century, they must adopt ICT and ensure that their schools are automated.

In the same vein, the C.E.O. Ynet Interactive, Mr Chuka Okoye, said the event would be held as frequently as possible based on the feedback they got from the participants at the workshop.

He said “Most of the attendees want it as frequent as possible, so we plan to satisfy their yearnings by making it a regular event because technology is dynamic and we need to keep our customers abreast of changes in their sector.”

On the importance of ICT, he stated that schools automation which is just one aspect of ICT, eases the burden of teaching and makes the teachers’ job a lot easier, he added that ICT has the capacity to revolutionize the education sector, just like it did to banking.

He further stated that schools that are yet to be fully automated should gradually begin the process as this will positively impact on the school, and the students.

Another participant, Mrs. Ogechi Ogbuosisi also thanked the organizers for the knowledge she gained at the workshop and said it was an “eye opener” and believes ICT will enable schools to be more productive, both in their management processes and in the quality of education their students will get.

Adding his voice to the impact of ICT in education, the Solutions Sales Manager Ynet Interactive Mr. Stanley Tamunoseimieibi emphasized, “ICT encourages interaction in the classroom as opposed to monologues”

He further enjoined schools that did not participate in the workshop to make out time and attend the next one, as this will help them with the information they require to upgrade their service delivery.

Ynet Interactive Ltd. is a Nigeria based Information Technology solutions outfit that focuses on delivering high-performance and scalable web, software & ICT products and solutions to different industries. They have vast experience in developing and maintaining successful software products, mobile applications, e-commerce portals, marketplaces, social networks, real-time business analytics and composite sync and integrations.