Cultist kills rival, sells severed hands for N5,000 in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A 27-year-old suspected member of Aiye cult group, Kayode Oreneye, who allegedly killed one Shakiru, a member of a rival cult group, severed his two hands and sold the palms for N5,000 to a herbalist, has been arrested.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded him alongside 47 suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters, Elewe-ran, Abeokuta, said Oreneye was arrested at a drinking joint in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Oreneye told newsmen that the late Shakiru belonged to a rival cult group, Eiye, and claimed that the deceased had attempted to kill him on three occasions, but that he escaped.

Oreneye, who confessed that he shot and killed Shakiru at Library Junction, Ilaro, on February 12, in a reprisal action, said he later sold the deceased’s two palms to one Jimoh, a herbalist.

The suspect, who is a father of two, also claimed that the deceased had also killed three members of the Aiye cult group.

He said: “It is true that I shot and killed Shakiru, because he had killed three members of our (Aiye) cult group.

“Again, he had made attempts on my life on three occassions, so I had to strike before he would make attempt on my life again.”