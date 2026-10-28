2027: No reason to fear INEC will postpone elections – SDP

By Henry Umoru

The national leadership of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has said that there are no reasons to fear that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will postpone the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with Vanguard on Wednesday on allegations that INEC was planning to shift the January 16 election, the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, said, “For the SDP, there is no justifiable reason to entertain fears that the Commission could be tempted to postpone the scheduled 2027 general elections.

“The public health scare associated with the Ebola reports has been dismissed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and claims of Ebola being weaponised has been strongly rejected by the health authorities.

“We are yet to have a credible reason to doubt the readiness of INEC for the general polls. The Commission has not given us any reason to be so concerned because there is no sign that surfaced.

“The challenges of security crisis, which could form the basis for election postponement possibility, are yet to be in a dimension of grave concerns.

“It is also necessary to note that the worries that have been variously expressed by the lack of implementation of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, particularly delay in the display of voters’ register has been addressed by the Commission with the online upload of the preliminary voters register on its portal.

“While the SDP remains vigilant and will keep its eyes on the ball, the party remains optimistic and positive-minded that nothing will impede the successful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

“It is the nation’s best interests for the elections to hold and be seen to be fair and credibly conducted.”