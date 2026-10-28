2027: Kwankwaso warns INEC over alleged AI-generated images in voter register

Kwankwaso

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‎By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

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‎Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that alleged irregularities in the preliminary voter register could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

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‎Kwankwaso raised the concern in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, following reports of suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs and other questionable records in the register.

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‎He warned that failure to properly investigate the allegations could weaken public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system ahead of the elections.

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‎According to him, the development raises serious questions about the integrity of the voter registration process and the measures put in place by INEC to prevent electoral manipulation.

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‎”With the 2027 elections approaching, INEC must provide Nigerians with clear and convincing answers,” he said.

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‎Kwankwaso questioned how the suspicious photographs found their way into the register, whether the individuals involved were genuinely registered and if their identities were properly verified.

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‎While welcoming INEC’s decision to investigate the allegations, the former governor insisted that Nigerians deserved more than assurances from the electoral body.

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‎He called for a thorough, transparent and independent investigation, saying the findings must be made public and anyone found responsible held accountable under the law.

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‎Kwankwaso also demanded a comprehensive independent audit of the preliminary voter register to identify questionable entries, duplicate registrations and possible artificial identities.

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‎He, however, stressed that the exercise must not deny eligible Nigerians their constitutional right to vote.

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‎”Our democracy cannot afford any compromise in the integrity of the voter register. Every eligible Nigerian must have the right to vote, and every vote must count,” he said.

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‎The former governor further warned against the use of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to manipulate the electoral process.

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‎”Nobody should be allowed to exploit technology, including artificial intelligence, to undermine our electoral system,” he added.

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‎Kwankwaso maintained that the credibility of the 2027 general elections would depend largely on the accuracy and integrity of the voter register.

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‎”The credibility of the 2027 elections begins with a credible voter register, and INEC must get its act together,” he declared