APC crisis: Protect Lai Mohammed, Kwara youth group urges Buhari

BY DEMOLA AKINYEMI

KWARA Youths Legacy Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector General of Police ,IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to investigate the ongoing controversy over eight youths, who were arrested in the state in order to avoid tarnishing the image of the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Ajase- Ipo, Spokesperson of the group, Mr. Kayode Ogunlowo warned against blackmailing the minister, saying the Police should be allowed to carry out a proper investigation of the matter.

Ogunlowo said this in an apparent response to issues raised against the minister by some youths in Kwara South Senatorial District over the last All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward Congress at Ward 2, Oro.

His words: “Blackmailing Alhaji Mohammed or any southern leader of APC cannot in any way help those arrested.

“We strongly believe that if those arrested have nothing incriminating, they will be vindicated and will be in good position to seek redress in the court of law for unlawful arrest and detention.

“Blackmailing an innocent person or obstructing the cause of lawful investigation is a criminal offence. May we use this opportunity to warn the so-called Kwara South Youths and their sponsors not to contemplate harming Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

''Should anything happen to this illustrious Igbomina son and pride of Oro, we shall hold them responsible. I hope those making unsubstantiated allegations are mindful of this.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is hereby invited to come to the aid of his priceless minister.’’

Continuing, Ogunlowo called on the President to direct the IGP to intervene in the matter so as to avoid any break down of law and order in the state.

He further commended the IGP for what he described as efforts at tackling the rising rate of insecurity in the state. Ogunlowo also urged Buhari to protect the minister against any possible attack.